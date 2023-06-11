Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 529,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 395.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 297,792 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 361,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,197,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 111,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,843. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $47.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
