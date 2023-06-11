dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.20 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.20 million and $1,367.13 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00302138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00015741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000096 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,401,254 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02418161 USD and is up 3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,665.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

