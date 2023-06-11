Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.03) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.56).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,378 ($17.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,445.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,437.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.35).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,137.61%.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.39) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,522.87). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.39) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,522.87). Also, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,712.08). Insiders have acquired 2,309 shares of company stock worth $3,249,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

