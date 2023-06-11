Dent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.76 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $62.44 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

