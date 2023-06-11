Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,251,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

DE stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.87. 1,254,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

