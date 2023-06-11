DDD Partners LLC Sells 15,954 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

NU Stock Up 3.0 %

NU stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 35,304,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,058,456. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

