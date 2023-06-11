DDD Partners LLC Purchases 711 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 2.0% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after buying an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $503,041,000 after buying an additional 103,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $217.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,300,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,616. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average is $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

