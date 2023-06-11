DDD Partners LLC Invests $16.96 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,962,000. Medtronic accounts for about 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,755. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 96.45%.
MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
