DDD Partners LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

AVGO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $804.62. 1,924,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,606. The company has a market cap of $332.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

