DDD Partners LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,625,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,550. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

