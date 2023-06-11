DDD Partners LLC Has $15.45 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE TGT traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $126.99. 9,404,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

