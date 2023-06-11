DDD Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after acquiring an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,690.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,983 shares of company stock worth $34,276,778. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:SNOW traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.65. 5,314,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,451,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day moving average is $149.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $205.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

