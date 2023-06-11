Crypterium Market Cap Reaches $4.53 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Crypterium has a market cap of $4.53 million and $532,663.44 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,301,428 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Crypterium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

