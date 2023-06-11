Critical Review: Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) & Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) and Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Light’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ormat Technologies 10.39% 4.86% 2.17% Light N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ormat Technologies and Light’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ormat Technologies $734.16 million 6.94 $65.84 million $1.35 63.19 Light N/A N/A N/A $1.33 0.85

Dividends

Ormat Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Light. Light is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ormat Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Light pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 125.2%. Ormat Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Light pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Light shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ormat Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ormat Technologies and Light, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ormat Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25 Light 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $91.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than Light.

Summary

Ormat Technologies beats Light on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation; and provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Energy Storage segment offers energy storage and related services, as well as services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy storage units. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Light

(Get Rating)

Light S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities. In addition, it provides services to low voltage clients, including the assembly, renovation, and maintenance of facilities. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Light S.A. was founded in 1899 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

