Critical Contrast: Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) versus Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clear Secure and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clear Secure 0 3 2 0 2.40 Dynatrace 0 7 16 0 2.70

Clear Secure presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.00%. Dynatrace has a consensus target price of $50.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.62%. Given Clear Secure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Secure is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clear Secure -12.62% -12.36% -6.53% Dynatrace 9.32% 10.81% 6.27%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Clear Secure and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Clear Secure has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatrace has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clear Secure and Dynatrace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clear Secure $437.43 million 8.22 -$65.57 million ($0.72) -32.60 Dynatrace $1.16 billion 12.80 $107.96 million $0.37 137.73

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Clear Secure. Clear Secure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatrace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Clear Secure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Clear Secure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Clear Secure on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc. provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device. In addition, the company provides Reserve powered by CLEAR, a virtual queuing technology that provides users with the choice of how they queue either at home or on the move; and Atlas Certified, an automated solution to verify professional licenses and certification data across industries by communicating with certifying organizations for on-demand, current, and trusted data. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded by Bernd Greifeneder in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.