Critical Comparison: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) and Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Under Armour and Lanvin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 0 13 8 0 2.38 Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Under Armour presently has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.30%. Lanvin Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.20%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Lanvin Group.

This table compares Under Armour and Lanvin Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.90 billion 0.56 $386.77 million $0.86 8.64 Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.58 -$229.99 million $0.33 15.48

Under Armour has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Under Armour has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Lanvin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 6.55% 14.44% 5.59% Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06%

Summary

Under Armour beats Lanvin Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Lanvin Group

(Get Rating)

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.