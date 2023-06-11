Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.46 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $53.46 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003833 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007296 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

