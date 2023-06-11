Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) versus ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Financial Comparison

ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Rating) and Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZK International Group and Crane NXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZK International Group $102.39 million 0.22 -$6.08 million N/A N/A Crane NXT $3.37 billion 0.94 $401.10 million $6.50 8.64

Volatility and Risk

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

ZK International Group has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane NXT has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZK International Group and Crane NXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane NXT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crane NXT has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Crane NXT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Profitability

This table compares ZK International Group and Crane NXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01%

Summary

Crane NXT beats ZK International Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT Co. engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

