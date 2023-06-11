Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

