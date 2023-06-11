CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $175.98

Shares of CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.98 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 175.86 ($2.19). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.19), with a volume of 37,625 shares.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 188.79. The firm has a market cap of £117.73 million, a P/E ratio of 409.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,395.35%.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

