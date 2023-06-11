Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.11.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in Couchbase by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after buying an additional 288,981 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. EVR Research LP lifted its position in Couchbase by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,252,000 after buying an additional 411,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Couchbase by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

