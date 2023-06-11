Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $8.24 or 0.00031998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $88.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00044924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

