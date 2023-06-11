Conversant Capital LLC Invests $26.15 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,154,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

