Conversant Capital LLC Invests $12.11 Million in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,048,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,000. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 2.8% of Conversant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Conversant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $88,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

ORCC stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric A. Kaye acquired 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.