Contrasting Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) & Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kuboo has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kuboo and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Kuboo.

Profitability

This table compares Kuboo and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuboo N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare -42.17% -472.90% -10.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kuboo and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $299.52 million 0.62 -$147.51 million ($5.54) -1.25

Kuboo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Summary

Tabula Rasa HealthCare beats Kuboo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

