Contrasting Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle 23.81% 22.12% 4.29% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle and Gladstone Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $6.99 billion 7.07 $1.68 billion $3.86 29.52 Gladstone Land $90.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crown Castle and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 1 3 12 0 2.69 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown Castle presently has a consensus target price of $155.56, indicating a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Crown Castle’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Crown Castle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crown Castle beats Gladstone Land on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, figs, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years and harvested annually. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. The Company pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 93 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 20 times over the prior 23 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0449 per month, or $0.5388 per year.

