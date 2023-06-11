Contrasting Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 0 0 15 0 3.00 Check Point Software Technologies 3 15 7 0 2.16

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Activision Blizzard and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus target price of $91.53, suggesting a potential upside of 13.88%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $133.91, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Activision Blizzard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 22.82% 12.97% 9.40% Check Point Software Technologies 34.49% 28.35% 14.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Check Point Software Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $7.53 billion 8.37 $1.51 billion $2.35 34.20 Check Point Software Technologies $2.33 billion 6.54 $796.90 million $6.55 19.26

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Check Point Software Technologies. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Check Point Software Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc., Blizzard Entertainment Inc., and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc. segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products. The Blizzard Entertainment segment is engaged in delivering content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, and by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Blizzard products. The King Digital Entertainment segment is focused on delivering content through free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from in-game sales and in-game advertising on the mobile platform. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. The company has a strategic partnership with Revelstoke to automate detection and response solutions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

