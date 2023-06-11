Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $200.12 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $200.12 million and $11.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.15 or 0.00101146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00032431 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00018278 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 501.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,352 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,653,353.55105086 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 26.43113085 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $22,435,205.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

