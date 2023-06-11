Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stake Increased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,403 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCU. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,694,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,736,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 280,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 150,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

CCU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 57,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $878.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

