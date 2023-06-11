Coin98 (C98) Trading 35% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $64.88 million and $12.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

