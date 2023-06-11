Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $22.60.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
