Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

