Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Clarkson Price Performance

OTCMKTS CKNHF opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.67.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

