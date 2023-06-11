Citigroup Lowers Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $68.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIG. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $59.89 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,563 shares in the company, valued at $84,061,146.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $749,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,061,146.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

