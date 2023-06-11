Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $813,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 852,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,590,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.