Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,812,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,767,923 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.41% of Cisco Systems worth $824,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 75,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

