Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) PT Raised to $180.00

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Cineverse Stock Down 21.5 %

NASDAQ CNVS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 2.07. Cineverse has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.76.

Get Cineverse alerts:

About Cineverse

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.