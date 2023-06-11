Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) PT Raised to $180.00

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Cineverse Stock Down 21.5 %
NASDAQ CNVS opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a PE ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 2.07. Cineverse has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.76.
About Cineverse
