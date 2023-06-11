China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global restated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

