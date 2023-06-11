China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global restated a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.