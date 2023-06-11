Chellitcoin (CHLT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.03

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Chellitcoin has a market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.03 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chellitcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin’s launch date was July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chellitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chellitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.