Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 638,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.51% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $80,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.