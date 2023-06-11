Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CHRA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.67. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

