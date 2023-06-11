Chain (XCN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.89 Million

Chain (XCN) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Chain has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.54 million and $4.89 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,153,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,098,814,607 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

