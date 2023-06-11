Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 17,566 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

LLY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $446.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,050. The firm has a market cap of $423.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $454.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.01.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

