Cetera Investment Advisers Has $58.91 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $58,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 191,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 208,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 45,569 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 9,231,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

