Cetera Investment Advisers Has $25.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,147 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $25,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 493,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 404,638 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,650.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 344,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after buying an additional 338,194 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,336,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 1,852,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,081. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.