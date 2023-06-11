Cetera Investment Advisers Has $153.72 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 585.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921,893 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.76% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $153,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IRON Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 522.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 897,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,322,000 after buying an additional 753,303 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

