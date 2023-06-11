Cetera Investment Advisers Has $101.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $101,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.81. The company had a trading volume of 839,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $273.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

