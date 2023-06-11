Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 217,164 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 133.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,164 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $28,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BIV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,614. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.