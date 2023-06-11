Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,616,828 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 331.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,104,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616,828 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $47,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

GOVT traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,146,067 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

