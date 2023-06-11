Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 250,447 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,447 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $34,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,103,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 356,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,716. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $103.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.95.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

